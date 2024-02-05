Missing Person: 27-year-old Samantha

Toronto Police

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing person.

Samantha, 27, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 5, in the Dundas Street and Trafalgar Road area in Oakville.

Samantha is described as 5'8", 200 lbs, with brown eyes and bleach blonde hair. Clothing description is unknown.

Police are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.