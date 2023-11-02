Missing Person: Tara Murphy

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Police are trying to locate 21-year-old Tara Murphy.

Tara is described as 5’9 tall, medium build, with reddish blonde highlighted shoulder length hair (photo attached).

Tara was last known to be in Oakville on Tuesday October 24. The Halton Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.