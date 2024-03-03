Found and Safe: William Barry

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Update: William Barry has been located in good health. Halton Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The original release follows below:

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man from Oakville.

William Barry (75) was last seen on Saturday, March 2, on foot in the area of Reynolds Street and Sheddon Avenue at 5:30 p.m. in Oakville.

William is described as:

Male

White

Approximately 5'2", 210 lbs.

grey (salt and pepper) hair

Brown eyes

Glasses

HRPS says William uses a grey metallic walker with 4 wheels and was last seen wearing a dark sweater, greenish pants with sandals and socks.

Police are concerned for the safety of William and are requesting that if William is seen they call 9-1-1.