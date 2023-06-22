34-year-old Oakville woman not seen since Saturday

× Expand OpenStreetMaps contributors

Halton Police are searching for a 34-year-old Oakville woman who has not been seen for five days. The family's concern for Elysia Anne Jones increases as the days pass.

The Halton Regional Police Service is attempting to locate Elysia Anne Jones, last seen in Langtry Park in Glen Abbey (north of the QEW and west of Third Line) in Oakville on Saturday, June 17, at approximately noon.

Elysia Anne Jones is described as a white female, 34 years of age, approximately 5 ft 1 inches tall, with brown hair with blonde ends. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and pink running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2210. Anonymously tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.