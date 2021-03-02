Mississauga man arrested for drug trafficking in Oakville

In January 2021, investigators from the Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Street Crime Unit commenced a drug trafficking investigation. Over the course of several weeks, observations were made that led police to believe drugs were being trafficked in Oakville, Ontario and the surrounding GTA.

On February 24, 2021, search warrants were executed on a residence on Inverhouse Drive in Mississauga (Lakeshore Road & Southdown Rd in Clarkson) and a motor vehicle that contained an aftermarket compartment built into the glove box.

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0) The search warrant was executed in Mississauga

As a result of the search, the following items were located and seized (approximate quantities):

104 grams of cocaine

21 grams of crack cocaine

Oxycodone, Xanax and Nitrazepam pills

$2500 in Canadian currency

Indicia of trafficking (cellphone, digital scale and packaging)

Canister of pepper spray

A 32 year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine/Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Oxycodone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Xanax

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Nitrazepam

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The Mississauga resident was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Lankshear of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau, 905-825-4747 extension 8982.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.