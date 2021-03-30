Modified or removed a vehicle exhaust - stay clear of Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service continues to receive numerous complaints from Oakville and across the region regarding loud and unnecessary noise from motor vehicles which illegally had their mufflers/exhaust systems removed or modifying.

Under the Oakville noise by-law, a vehicle cannot be operated if it emits any sound exceeding 92 dBA (decibels) from the exhaust outlet as measured at 50 centimetres by means of a sound level meter while idling.

It has been observed through proactive enforcement that this unnecessary noise is often found to be accompanied by other illegal vehicle modifications, unsafe vehicle conditions and aggressive driving behaviours. During the course of the 2020 Project #Noisemaker campaign in Halton, Enforcement activities resulted in the following:

More than 1420 charges laid region-wide

574 charges for no/improper muffler

396 charges for unnecessary noise

12 racing/stunt driving charges

The remaining charges were primarily vehicle defects, moving violations, licence violations, licence plate violations, violations of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, and violations of the Environmental Protection Act (removal of vehicle emissions components).

During the project, more than 40 vehicles were removed from the roadway for various reasons including defects (causing the vehicle to be unfit), improper licences and stunt driving legislation. Further, the Project was successfully implemented by various Police Agencies across the Province.

As a result, the Halton Regional Police will be continuing with Project #Noisemaker. The region-wide project will be launching on April 1st, 2021 and will run until October 31, 2021. Project #Noisemaker aims to address concerns of motor vehicles with illegal modifications, unsafe motor vehicles, and aggressive driving.

As part of Project #Noisemaker, Officers from the District Response Teams and Regional Traffic Services will collaborate with partner agencies to conduct inspections through an Operation Wreck Check; will target illegal street racing activity through Project ERASE (eliminate racing activity on streets everywhere) enforcement dates, and will partner with Municipal Enforcement Officers to conduct enforcement of the Town of Oakville's motorcycle noise by law.

The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

Anyone with enforcement concerns is asked to fill out an online form available on the Halton Regional Police Service website here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/services/reporting/trafficcomplaints.php?