Moving to modified Step Two of the provincial reopening roadmap tomorrow

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakvillepic2

In line with Ontario’s response to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province, the Town of Oakville will be moving to a modified Step Two of the province’s roadmap to reopen starting Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A number of measures will be in place to help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its impact on the health care system. The province will remain in this temporary step for at least 21 days (until January 26) while province-wide vaccination efforts continue.

Here’s how the measures impact Oakville residents:

Social gatherings, public events

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors

Organized public events are limited to five people indoors

Impact on town services

As a result of the new restrictions, town facilities will close and programs will be cancelled.

Closed

Community centres including fitness centres, pools and arenas (with limited exceptions)

Registered recreation and culture programs scheduled to start between January 5 to 27, drop-in activities and indoor rental permits are cancelled (refunds will be automatically issued to impacted customers)

All memberships (including payment plans) will be placed on hold and restarted when programming is able to resume

Seniors Centres

Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

All service counters including ServiceOakville at Town Hall remain closed as well as indoor meeting and event spaces with the exception of appointments for marriage licences and Proof of Life forms

Open

Oakville Public Library is limited to 50 per cent capacity

Select tennis and pickleball courts will be cleared of snow

Outdoor ice rinks including the refrigerated outdoor rink at Trafalgar Park are open with capacities posted based on two metres distancing as the weather allows (schedules for outdoor skating at Trafalgar Park are available on Active Oakville)

Town park and trails remain open

Visit our Virtual Programs page for online recreation opportunities as we continue to expand our virtual program offerings to keep residents engaged

The Oakville Centre for Performing Arts continues to offer unique live stream performances

Existing appointments for marriage licences will be honoured, and a limited number of new appointments for marriage licences and Proof of Life forms will be accepted

Updates to town programs and services as a result of the province’s modified Step Two Roadmap to Reopen will be posted on our COVID-19 Information page and the town’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.