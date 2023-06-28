Hotel staff met with scissor-wielding woman refusing to check out of room

× Expand Openstreetmap Monte Carlo Inn

On Sunday, Jun. 25, around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon, Halton police (HRPS) were called to the Monte Carlo Inn by employees.

A female guest who was supposed to check out of her room at 11 a.m. in the morning hadn’t done so. When an employee attended her room, the woman grabbed a pair of scissors and chased the employee, who managed to get away without injury.

HRPS arrived on scene and arrested the 42-year-old woman, from Brampton, and charged her with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman was, supposedly, a regular at the hotel, and there weren’t any issues before this incident.