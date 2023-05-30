More asphalt repairs coming to Trafalgar Road

× Expand Oakville News Phase 2 Trafalgar Road Construction

Halton Region has issued an update regarding Phase 2 of road construction along Trafalgar Road in Oakville.

The impacted area will affect Trafalgar Road's construction between Leighland Avenue and north of Hays Boulevard, listed as project PR-2079B by the region.

Last Friday, May 26, 2023, contractors for the region began repairing asphalt and concrete deficiencies along the Trafalgar Road corridor which were identified during the warranty period.

Repair works will progress along Trafalgar Road "in a continuous manner," according to regional staff, starting at the south limit of the project and moving north and will include temporary traffic control measures, including temporary lane restrictions.

Phase 1 of the construction, which began in December 2019, saw improvements to Trafalgar Road from Leighland Avenue to the North of Hays Boulevard. Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2022 and all facilities are now operational.

Halton Region is making improvements to Trafalgar Road in the town of Oakville "to address future traffic demands and provide safe travel options for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists."

For comments on the region's outstanding construction related matters, you can call 311 or email accesshalton@halton.ca referencing PR-2079B to report them to the Region. Reported issues will "be reviewed promptly to ensure they are addressed prior to closing out the project."