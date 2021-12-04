More online system maintenance on Dec. 5, 2021

× Expand Unsplash

The Town of Oakville has informed residents that some online services will be briefly unavailable tomorrow.

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, the Town of Oakville will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply some enhancements to our online systems. As a result, some online services will be unavailable for a short period.

The following services will be unavailable from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Purchase a parking permit

Pay or dispute a penalty or ticket

The following services will be unavailable from 7 to 11 p.m.:

Online building permits and inspection requests

Online tax certificates and survey requests

Oakville Public Library website (may be available after 8 p.m.)

These outages follow scheduled maintenance that took place just two weeks ago on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The announcement was made on shorter notice than normal from the Town, though outages will only last a few hours. The Town thanks residents "for understanding."

More information is available online here.