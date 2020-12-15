Most town facilities to close for 2020 holidays December 24 to January 4

Most town of Oakville facilities will be closed beginning midday next Thursday, December 24, 2020 for an 11-day closure over the holiday season. The closures range broadly across town facilities and services, with most ending on Monday, January 4, 2021.

These closures are typical for the holiday season, and in an unusual surprise, the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on this year's schedule. The listed schedules involve various town services and locations, including (among others):

Town Hall

Parking

Oakville Public Library (OPL)

Central Operations

Recreation Facilities

Oakville Museum

Transit Service

"Warmest Holiday Wishes from Town Council and staff!" said the town in a statement yesterday, "If interested in what’s open during the holidays and related COVID-19 public health guidelines, visit our COVID-19 Information page."

Even though most services or in-person facilities will be partially to fully closed, many services will be available online. Links for specific services are found below.

Here are Oakville's facility closures and schedule updates for the 2020 holiday season.

TOWN HALL

Town Hall will be closed at noon on December 24, 2020 and re-opening on January 4, 2021. All online services, however, will be available.

"To report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms," says the town, "call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours service."

CENTRAL OPERATIONS

Oakville's Central Operations Depot will be closed December 25 and 28, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

PARKING

To book temporary overnight parking, registrations must be done on the online permit system. For more information about available parking permits in your neighbourhood, visit the Parking Permits page online.

RECREATION FACILITIES

This category includes all community centres, pools, arenas, youth and senior centres.

All facilities are closed:

At noon on December 24, 2020

On December 25th and 26th

At 4 p.m. on December 31st

On January 1, 2021

There are two additional closures; Joshua’s Creek Arena will be closed for two weeks - Monday, December 21, 2020 through Sunday, January 3, 2021. In addition, the Sixteen Mile Sport Complex will be closed December 24 and 27, 2020 and January 2 and 3 2021.

RECREATION PROGRAM SCHEDULES

Between December 19 and January 3, drop-in activities and facility hours have been modified at all locations. Visit Active Oakville for a full listing of drop-in activities and to pre-book a time slot. (To review Frequently Asked Questions about program registration, Oakville has a Recreation FAQs page.)

OAKVILLE MUSEUM

The Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate will be closed December 24, 25, 26, and 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Regular hours resume Saturday, January 2, 2021.

OPL (Oakville Public Library)

All OPL branches will be closed December 25, 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021. OPL Express at St. Luke’s Community Centre will be closed from December 24 to January 1.

For information on OPL Branch holiday hours visit the Oakville Public Library website.

TRANSIT SERVICE

For schedule information, visit the Oakville Transit website or call 905-815-2020.

December 24th - service ends at 9 p.m. No service after 9 p.m.

December 25th - Sunday level of service

December 26th - Sunday level of service

December 28th to 31st - modified service level with reduced hours or frequency. Service will finish at regular scheduled times on December 31, 2020.

January 1st - Sunday level of service

Dates not listed will maintain regular service. School specials will not operate the two weeks of Monday, December 21, 2020 to Friday, January 1, 2021.

SNOW CLEARING

24-hour information is available by calling the town's snow information line at 905-815-5999. For more information, visit Oakville's Snow Clearing page.

OTHER NOTICES

Two final notices: First, the town's social media office will be closed between Thursday, December 24, 2020 and Sunday, January 4, 2021. Second, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts remains closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about all of these hours and closures can be found online at the Town of Oakville's website.