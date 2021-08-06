Pedestrian fatality in Oakville

A 70-year old woman died in a road accident last night in Oakville, Ontario. Halton Police received notification of the tragic incident that occurred in the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate area at about 8:18 pm on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

The accident involved a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The police shared that the victim was struck by a black Cadillac SUV when she had just crossed Bronte Road mid-block. The motorist was driving southbound when the collision occurred.

The senior citizen was pronounced dead at the scene. Soon after, the Collision Reconstruction Unit reached the spot and has been continuing the investigation. Halton

The local police maintain that the cause of the collision is still unknown and is under investigation. Any witness to the accident can reach lead investigator DC Stevenson or an on-duty member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.