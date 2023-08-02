Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors

OPP Highway Safety Division reported on Wednesday, August 2, at 11:46 a.m., that a severe collision has caused the closure of all westbound lanes of the QEW/HWY 403 past Third Line in Oakville, Ontario.

Motorists travelling westbound can exit onto Third Line and take either the North Service Road or turn left and take Wyecroft Road. Drivers can access the westbound lanes at Bronte Road. However, OPP is asking drivers to please keep clear of the area as traffic congestion is significant.

The collision occurred after 11:00 a.m. between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. A male driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours as police and emergency crews complete their investigation and clear the roadway of debris.