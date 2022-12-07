Motorcyclist caught weaving in and out of traffic at 120 km/h

× Expand Const. Marc Taraso

A motorcyclist was caught going up to speeds of 132 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Dundas Street near Third Line, in the evening on Monday, December 5.

Constable Marc Taraso, of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), claims catching stunt drivers is about "outsmarting them, [and] not outrunning them," and that’s exactly how this motorcycle rider was caught. The bike was "safely stopped at a red light near Bronte" when Const. Taraso was able to pull up next to the rider.

The motorcyclist was charged with stunt driving, the vehicle was impounded, and the rider’s license was suspended.