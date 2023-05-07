Man suffers head injury after assault at Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill

On Wednesday night, May 3, around 10 p.m., Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a call about an assault at Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill (QEW and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

A man was assaulted in the parking lot by two men and suffered a head injury as a result.

The two suspects ran away after the attack.

The victim suffered a head injury and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The two suspects were both male and six feet tall.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).