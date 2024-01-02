New allegations reported against former Ontario megachurch pastor from Oakville

× Expand Halton Police

A former pastor of an Ontario megachurch located in Oakville is facing new sexual assault charges, adding to a mountain of previous allegations.

On Dec. 22, Bruxy Cavey, 59, was charged by Hamilton Police with two counts of sexual assault, according to Const. Krista-Lee Ernst. This comes after 38 allegations of sexual abuse in June 2022 at the Anabaptist church, The Meeting House, against four different pastors who used to serve there.

It is unclear as to what led to these new charges as police are not providing any additional details.

In a blog post by Cavey from Dec. 9 titled "The Look of Lust," Cavey writes:

"I confess that I have committed adultery. And according to Jesus, I am also a murderer, and a hypocrite, and a host of other things."

"I am a more vile person than anyone knows, and yet I am a more glorious soul than anyone sees."

Silvia Samsa, executive director of Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS of Halton), said that there is often a level of delusion in the mind of an attacker.

"He's still trying to say he's not guilty," Samsa said. "People like this minister are predators, he has over 30 counts against him and that's since he joined (The Meeting House) in 1996."

"People will say 'why did it take such a long time for these survivors to come forward' and it’s because of the shame," Samsa continued. "If you look at how old he was with one of the women he said he had an affair with, she was 23, he was double her age."

Samsa explained that often in the cases SAVIS deals with, victims become overwhelmed and sometimes feel defenceless. "For any survivor to actually come forth and then to go through all the criminal procedures, it's a huge trauma because lots of convictions have such a high threshold for truth that a lot of survivors just sort of walk away from it."

Megan Savard, Cavey's lawyer, was contacted for a comment but at the time of publication has not responded.

Cavey will appear in court in Milton later this month.