New courthouse 30 years overdue, says Halton police chief

Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner

Halton region needs a new, modern and right-sized courthouse - and anything less is a waste of taxpayer money.

That’s the position of Halton’s police chief, who is joining the local police board in calling for the province to replace the aging and dilapidated Milton courthouse that currently serves the region.

"It is in absolutely deplorable condition, and I do not think there’s anything that can be done to retrofit or renovate that antiquated building," says Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner. "We’re 30 years past needing a new court facility in Halton."

His concerns echo those expressed by Halton Police Board chair and Oakville councillor Jeff Knoll, in a recent letter to the provincial government.

"The Milton courthouse's deficiencies have been an open secret, underscored by repeated closures due to mold, asbestos, and structural concerns," he wrote.

"These issues have not only posed health and safety risks but have also led to significant delays in the judicial process, affecting the rights of those awaiting trial."

As well, he noted, the courthouse’s outdated infrastructure "compromises not only the safety of the public and law enforcement personnel but also the dignity and security of those in custody."

Recurring water leaks, mould and asbestos problems have plagued the undersized Steeles Avenue facility for years.

In 2017, the province announced funding for a new 32-room Oakville courthouse to be built on provincially owned land on Third Line, north of the hospital.

The planned Halton Region Consolidated Courthouse was to replace aging courthouses in Milton and Burlington and serve the fast-growing region into the future.

But in May 2020, only a few weeks before construction was to begin but with the pandemic in its earliest days, Doug Ford’s government cancelled the project.

At the time, the government said it would be investing in "new and innovative ways of delivering justice remotely and online" but promised to address longstanding problems with Halton's two existing courthouses.

"The temporary solutions applied thus far have been akin to band‐aid fixes, failing to address the root causes of the courthouse's inadequacies," wrote Knoll, in his letter to the province.

In 2021, court operations were shifted to the rented Burlington Convention Centre for a month to allow remediation of mould in the Milton building. That fix appears to have been temporary.

Last September, judges stopped hearing cases in the Steeles Avenue courthouse for several weeks, as a result of health and safety concerns.

Knoll’s letter suggests that the province is undertaking a review of the future of the Milton facility.

"Surely that review will guide the province towards a new facility rather than further investing significantly and wasting tax dollars by investing in this long outdated one," he wrote in his letter.

The province still owns the Oakville land where the new courthouse was to have been built.