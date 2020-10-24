New Catholic Elementary School in North Oakville being Funded by Province

× Expand SchoolChairs

Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos announced yesterday that the Ontario Government is providing $14.5 million to build a new catholic elementary school in North Oakville. The school is expected to provide space for 671 students.

Friday's announcement follows July's announcement of a new public high school for North Oakville and the opening of the Dr. David R. Williams Public School, both funded by the province. Triantafilopoulos said yesterday, "It's great news for our community."

With North Oakville identified as a high-growth area, the new school will "reduce overcrowding in neighbouring schools" according to a press release, "while helping ensure a high quality of education for students."

The same release also says this announcement "is part of the Ontario government's province-wide plan that since March has seen the government approve the investment of over $1 billion in capital funding for education."

"Students in our community deserve to learn in modern, state-of-the-art schools where they can learn the skills they need from their teachers to achieve lifelong success," says Triantafilopoulos. "The Ontario Government's investment of $14.5 million for a new Catholic elementary school in North Oakville will help meet the needs of students, staff and teachers."

Vincent Iantomasi, Chair of the Halton Catholic District School Board, says, “As a leader board in Ontario, Halton Catholic District School Board has experienced unique growth pressures, being situated in the one of the fastest growing geographical areas of the country, thereby desperately needing additional pupil places in Oakville."

Iantomasi thanked the board of trustees (notably Oakville's three trustees Peter DeRosa, Nancy Guzzo, and Helena Karabela) for their advocacy for the school. He also thanked Minister of Education Stephen Lecce MPP Triantafilopoulos.

"[She] heard our pleas and answered the call," Iantomasi continued. "Her swift actions have helped to bring relief to the families in Oakville for the educational benefit of their children."

The Ontario government announced over $500 million this past July to build 30 new schools and 15 permanent additions to existing facilities.