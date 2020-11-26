New Halton courthouse needed now, says local law association

Halton justice needs a new home.

That’s the message from local legal professionals, who are calling on the province to revive plans to build a state-of-the-art courthouse in Oakville.

The recent closure of the Milton courthouse due to a recurrence of mould has made that call more urgent.

Modernized courthouse cancelled

Last May, the Ontario government announced the cancellation of the planned Halton Region Consolidated Courthouse that was intended to replace the region’s aging courthouses in Milton and Burlington.

The seven-storey, 45,000 square metre courthouse was officially announced in 2017 and expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024.

It was to be built on provincially-owned land on Third Line, north of the hospital, for a cost of between $200 and $500 million.

Cancelled only a month before construction was set to start, the project would have featured up to 32 courtrooms and a broad range of services.

The cancellation led Ken Kelertas, president of the Halton County Law Association and director of legal services for the Halton Regional Police Service, to warn the province of a foreseeable collapse of the region’s justice system due to the state of those “chronically dysfunctional” courthouses.

“Halton is in dire need of modern infrastructure through which the citizens of Halton can obtain meaningful access to justice,” he wrote, in a letter dated May 11.

When it announced the cancellation, in favour of investing in “new and innovative ways of delivering justice remotely and online,” the province promised to address the infrastructure needs at the region’s two existing courthouses.

Six months later, there’s been no word on plans to address the inadequate facilities, according to the association’s latest letter to the province.

Existing courtrooms in “horrible condition,” Kelertas says “You need bricks and mortar, you need a hub for justice services in Halton,” said Kelertas in an interview with Oakville News.

“We don’t have that right now – the existing facilities are in horrible condition and don’t serve the people of Halton.”

All Milton in-person hearings suspended in October

All provincial courthouses were closed in March due to the pandemic but began reopening in July 2020.

In-person proceedings were again suspended at the Milton courthouse in October, after mould was discovered.

any attempt to transform either site into an efficient hub of justice is sheer folly

Had the courthouse not been operating at a reduced level due to the pandemic, the closure would have disrupted countless proceedings, Kelertas told the province in his recent letter.

“In other words, the predicted collapse would have come to pass.”

The association says the age, physical condition of the buildings and limited property around them make it impossible to address key issues.

“Having been privy to prior technical studies to “fix” the Halton courthouses, we suggest to you that any attempt to transform either site into an efficient hub of justice is sheer folly,” says the May letter.

The provincial Ministry of the Attorney General said no one was available for an interview but promised to reply to our questions via email.

Four days after our initial contact, no reply has been received.

Thomas Desormeaux

Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North-Burlington MPP, serves as vice-chair of the Standing Committee on Justice Policy. She also didn’t respond to our request for an interview on this subject.

Concerns with existing Halton courthouses