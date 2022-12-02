Halton Police introduce new police dog named Blue

× 1 of 3 Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Const. Tidbal's wife and children (left), Const. Volaric and Blue (right) × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) welcomed its newest Police Service Dog in a ceremony at the HRPS headquarters this Friday morning, on December 2nd.

The 16-month-old dog was born in Hungary and is a cross between a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. Constable Matt Volaric is the dog’s handler.

Const. Volaric and the dog just passed a 16-week course in general patrol and firearm detection.

The dog’s name was teased, to much anticipation, on social media prior to the ceremony. Naming rights were granted to Colton and Kenzley, the children of Constable Mike Tidbal – who tragically passed away while on the job.

Colton eventually revealed that he named the dog, “Blue,” in honor of the men and women in blue who serve our community.

Blue was then officially presented with his K9 badge as he posed for the cameras.