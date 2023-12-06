New six-storey residential building approved for downtown Oakville

× Expand Downtown Oakville BIA

A new six-storey building is coming to the southeast corner of Trafalgar Road and Church Street, in downtown Oakville.

There will be 12 residential units and three ground-floor Trafalgar Road commercial units in the new building, which will replace an existing two-storey commercial building on the property.

An artist rendering of the new building can be seen online on page six of this report issued to council.

The plan, approved by town council at its planning and development meeting on Dec. 4, also includes an underground parking garage with 21 spaces.

Eight of those parking spaces are proposed to be provided in a stacked configuration, which access provided by either a mechanical or hydraulic lift.

Three spots are designated as visitor parking, with access to the garage planned from Trafalgar Road.

The address of the new building is expected to be 115 Trafalgar Road.