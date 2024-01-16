New stuff (and better old stuff) coming to Oakville in 2024

× Expand Town of Oakville

Building, fixing, paving, dredging, buying: Oakville’s 2024 capital budget of $188.2 million covers everything from buying new playground equipment to re-roofing town facilities.

Here’s a few of the more interesting things to watch for around town this year.

Places to play

A cricket pitch and new sports fields will open this spring at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Work on a skateboard park, pump track and fieldhouse are continuing, and new outdoor fitness equipment will be installed this fall. The $106 million expansion project is adding a new library and community centre to the existing arena, with completion scheduled for 2025.

Renovation of the Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will replace the pool deck, lighting, HVAC system and other lobby features.

Two small squash courts and two racquetball courts at River Oaks Community Centre will be renovated into two internationally sized squash courts, plus a dedicated spin studio.

Replacement of the blue rink at Glen Abbey Community Centre.

A basketball court with a refrigerated ice surface is coming to Wallace Park, as part of a park redevelopment project. The park is set to get new washrooms, seating areas, a shade structure and a playground.

The town will spend $13.7 million to create new neighbourhood parks, parkettes, and trails, many in North Oakville. An additional $9.1 million will be spent on new equipment, upgrades and rehabilitation of existing parks and trails.

On the road

An underpass on Burloak Drive will separate rail tracks from road traffic, thanks to a partnership between Metrolinx, the town of Oakville and the city of Burlington.

Read more: Burloak Drive to close for 14 months in 2024/2025

Reconstruction of Speers Road, from Fourth Line to Dorval Drive will extend protected bike lanes eastward.

A new multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians will be built between the North Service Road and Kingsway, courtesy of Halton Region and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

Repair work will close the downtown parking garage at 300 Church St. for about a year, beginning this spring.

Repairs to bridges on Lakeshore Road West (east of West River Street), South Service Road at Joshua Creek and Royal Windsor Drive, over the rail corridor.

Widening of Sixth Line to four lanes, between Threshing Mill Boulevard and William Halton Parkway. The project will add sidewalks, bike lanes and parking areas.

Town facilities

Construction of a permanent Fire Station 9 in North Oakville, to replace a temporary facility currently servicing residents north of Dundas Street.

On the water

Improvements to the Bronte Beach to improve access to the beach and water.

Construction of new seawalls at Shipyard Park (Oakville Harbour) and Berta Point (Bronte Harbour).

Avoiding the water

New storm sewers and drainage on Westminster Drive, Brookfield Road and Saville Crescent

Shoreline protection at Shorewood Promenade and shoreline rehabilitation at Shell Park.