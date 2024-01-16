New stuff (and better old stuff) coming to Oakville in 2024

×
Town of Oakville
Building, fixing, paving, dredging, buying: Oakville’s 2024 capital budget of $188.2 million covers everything from buying new playground equipment to re-roofing town facilities.
Here’s a few of the more interesting things to watch for around town this year.
Places to play
- A cricket pitch and new sports fields will open this spring at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Work on a skateboard park, pump track and fieldhouse are continuing, and new outdoor fitness equipment will be installed this fall. The $106 million expansion project is adding a new library and community centre to the existing arena, with completion scheduled for 2025.
- Renovation of the Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will replace the pool deck, lighting, HVAC system and other lobby features.
- Two small squash courts and two racquetball courts at River Oaks Community Centre will be renovated into two internationally sized squash courts, plus a dedicated spin studio.
- Replacement of the blue rink at Glen Abbey Community Centre.
- A basketball court with a refrigerated ice surface is coming to Wallace Park, as part of a park redevelopment project. The park is set to get new washrooms, seating areas, a shade structure and a playground.
- The town will spend $13.7 million to create new neighbourhood parks, parkettes, and trails, many in North Oakville. An additional $9.1 million will be spent on new equipment, upgrades and rehabilitation of existing parks and trails.
On the road
- An underpass on Burloak Drive will separate rail tracks from road traffic, thanks to a partnership between Metrolinx, the town of Oakville and the city of Burlington.
Read more: Burloak Drive to close for 14 months in 2024/2025
- Reconstruction of Speers Road, from Fourth Line to Dorval Drive will extend protected bike lanes eastward.
- A new multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians will be built between the North Service Road and Kingsway, courtesy of Halton Region and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.
- Repair work will close the downtown parking garage at 300 Church St. for about a year, beginning this spring.
- Repairs to bridges on Lakeshore Road West (east of West River Street), South Service Road at Joshua Creek and Royal Windsor Drive, over the rail corridor.
- Widening of Sixth Line to four lanes, between Threshing Mill Boulevard and William Halton Parkway. The project will add sidewalks, bike lanes and parking areas.
Town facilities
- Construction of a permanent Fire Station 9 in North Oakville, to replace a temporary facility currently servicing residents north of Dundas Street.
On the water
- Improvements to the Bronte Beach to improve access to the beach and water.
- Construction of new seawalls at Shipyard Park (Oakville Harbour) and Berta Point (Bronte Harbour).
Avoiding the water
- New storm sewers and drainage on Westminster Drive, Brookfield Road and Saville Crescent
- Shoreline protection at Shorewood Promenade and shoreline rehabilitation at Shell Park.
- Slope rehabilitation along the Sixteen Mile Creek adjacent to the south side of the Rebecca Street bridge.