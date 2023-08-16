Niagara bound Skyway Bridge closing for repairs

× Expand Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash Road Construction

If you take the Skyway Bridge to get into East Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Vineland, St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls or Fort Erie, you'll want to either get across well before 10 p.m. on Saturday or wait till late afternoon on Sunday.

All QEW Fort Erie bound lanes over the Skyway Bridge will be closed for repairs starting at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 20. Drivers will be re-routed onto Eastport Drive at North Shore Blvd in Burlington. This route is the shortest but goes over the Burlington/Canal Lift Bridge.

An alternate route is to take the HWY 403 to Hamilton and exit onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, which runs up to and along the top of Hamilton Mountain. The Lincoln Alexander Parkway then turns into the Red Hill Valley Parkway, which runs back down Hamilton Mountain to the QEW.

Though traffic is typically lighter during this period, expect significant delays.

Road and on-ramp closures