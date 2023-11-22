Explosion in Niagara closes Canada/U.S. border

× Expand Sobejan Srikathan on Unsplash Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls

An explosion this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at a Canada and U.S. border crossing between Niagara Falls, ON, and Buffalo, NY, has closed land borders between the two countries.

While officials say, the explosion took place on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge, all four bridges connecting Canada and the United States (The Peace, Rainbow, Whirlpool and Queenston/Lewiston bridges) were closed after an explosion on the American side on the Rainbow Bridge.

As the investigation into the explosion continues, Canada's Border Services Agency (CBSA) says, "The Peace, Rainbow, Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool-Rapids Bridges are currently closed to traffic in both directions."

"We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation."

CBSA also added there is currently no timeline on when the bridges will re-open.

× The Peace, Rainbow, Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool-Rapids Bridges are currently closed to traffic in both directions. We invite all travellers and commercial clients to consult our directory of offices: https://t.co/udWXNAP3jh #NiagaraFalls #FortErie https://t.co/nugm4DkxuI — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) November 22, 2023

In the meantime, Toronto's Pearson Airport remains open for international travel, but Buffalo Niagara International Airport has closed for all departing and arriving international flights. Domestic flights in Buffalo continue.

Everyone is being advised to avoid traffic on the QEW and 404 towards the land borders in Niagara, and Oakville residents should be prepared for heavier than normal QEW traffic in both directions for the rest of today, Nov. 22.

Until the investigation is complete, all travellers are being asked by CBSA to delay their travel and to avoid the Niagara area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has said they are "in contact with the U.S officials" and the office will "remain engaged" on this developing incident.

"The minister of public safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support."

This afternoon, Trudeau also said in the House of Commons that this is "a very serious situation."

For anyone who must cross a land border to the United States, the nearest open location to Oakville is the Sarnia U.S. customs entrance. Crossings in Windsor and Kingston are also still open.

No comment has yet been made by the FBI or U.S. Homeland Security.

More to come on this developing story.

Tyler Collins and Nolan Machan contributed additional reporting to this story.