Councillors quash 40 km/hr speed limi

Councillor Sean O'Meara made one valiant last push to convince his colleagues that Oakville should follow the lead of many other municipalities and reduce speed limits on residential streets and minor arterials. Still, his motion was defeated by a vote of 10-4.

A pilot project was run by staff on several town streets to see what impact a reduced speed limit would have on speeds. The study showed virtually no impact and even a minor increase in average speeds during the project period compared to when posted speeds on the affected streets were set at 50 km/h.

Councillor O'Meara (Ward 1) spoke passionately in favour of the reduction nonetheless, pointed out that drivers who have been driving along the same streets at what they believed were the safe posted speeds for years will not change that behaviour overnight because a new sign goes up.

He pointed out that the signage would need to be accompanied by education and enforcement before it would produce lower speeds.

While behaviour did not materially change during the study, he made the point that the new speed limits would be a message from council that this is how we want people to drive in our neighbourhoods and that this would slow driving over time.

His position was supported by resident Pierre Sauvageot, who came to the meeting to present personally and described shovelling snow when cars passed at the legal speed limit as a stressful activity.

Councillors had clearly heard from many residents about concerns that 50 km/h is too fast in neighbourhoods with children.

Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall was one of those who also expressed residents' concerns about the speed of traffic. She described the frustration of residents who felt traffic was too fast but where people were not driving over the speed limit enough to justify calming measures.

Nevertheless, Haslett-Theall was among the majority who voted against the measure.

Among others, she cited the new lower threshold to initiate a calming study of 30% of residents, which should mean more neighbourhoods can be considered for these measures as a positive.

Those voting against it argued that the solution was greater enforcement of the existing limits. In contrast, the O'Meara position seemed to be that, even adhered to, those limits are simply too fast.

Those not wanting to lower the speed limit are pinning their hopes to a great degree on automated speed enforcement, which staff confirmed the town is ready to implement as soon as the province authorizes it.

They also note that many streets and neighbourhoods have met the warrant for traffic calming, and it will be implemented in those areas over the next couple of years.

(Police have indicated over the years that many, perhaps a majority, of those caught speeding on given streets are, in fact, residents of the same neighbourhoods.)

Clearly disappointed, Councillor O'Meara asked for a recorded vote on the section of the motion, which proposed lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h on residential and minor arterial roads. This is how it broke out:

For: Ward 1, Sean O'Meara, Jonathan McNeice; Ward 7, Nav Nanda, Scott Xie

Against: Mayor Rob Burton; Ward 2, Cathy Duddeck, Ray Chisholm; Ward 3, Janet Haslett-Theal, Dave Gittings; Ward 4, Allan Elgar, Peter Longo; Ward 5, Marc Grant (Councillor Knoll was absent); Ward 6, Tom Adams, Natalia Lishchyna