Town calls off spring 2022 loose leaf collection

× Expand Jonathan Brinkhorst on Unsplash Loose Leaf Collection

The Town of Oakville has announced a change for loose leaf collection this spring: it isn't happening. This is the first time a new schedule will happen for loose leaves at single family and townhomes based on recommendation to adjust the program that was approved last year.

In December 2021, Town Council approved a recommendation to move to an "as-required" Spring loose leaf collection.

Oakville says the spring service will now be offered "only when the fall program is interrupted by the early onset of winter weather." When the fall program "is delivered successfully with no weather event impacts (as it was in 2021), the spring program is not provided."

Oakville's public release of this announcement says "Halton Region continues to offer a bagged leaf collection service." But according to Halton Region, loose leaf collection service is only "provided to Burlington and Oakville residents in the fall. This program is in addition to the yard waste collection service provided by Halton Region."

The good news is yard waste collection is separate from loose leaf collection, and monthly yard waste removal is still scheduled for single family and townhouse residences beginning in April 2022 for the season.

The bad news is the while the Town of Oakville and Halton Region each claim the other will provide this service, neither have scheduled it for spring this year.

Loose leaf collection is scheduled to resume in October 2022. The Fall loose leaf collection runs annually from late October to December.

More information is available here about loose leaf and yard waste pickup schedules.