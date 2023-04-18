North Oakville high school opening planned for 2026/27 school year

× Expand Town of Oakville

North Oakville’s first high school is one step closer to reality.

Town councillors have approved the Halton District School Board’s plan for a three-storey secondary school at the corner of Sixth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

The $36.5 million school is targeted to open for the 2026/2027 school year, according to Oakville planning staff.

With hundreds of students from the rapidly growing subdivisions north of Dundas Street now travelling to White Oaks and T.A. Blakelock for classes, the new school can’t come soon enough.

“We’re looking to try and enhance getting the school through the process and getting it built in a sooner time frame,” town planner Rob Thun told councillors.

Provincial funding for a new 1,200 pupil school was granted in 2020, with a tentative opening scheduled for the current school year.

But building was delayed when trustees abandoned a planned school site at the northeast corner of Dundas and Neyagawa over concerns that radio waves from the nearby AM towers could interfere with electronic devices.

Thun said site work for the new school could begin as early as this summer.

A lit sports field is planned for the northern portion of the six-hectare property. The school board is apparently considering an arrangement to allow an independent company to dome the field in exchange for evening use of the facility.

“I can say on behalf of Ward 7, thank you very much,” said Ward 7 councillor Nav Nanda. “We are very excited for this to come up.”

School details:

144,000 sq. ft. school building with 53 classrooms and 18 portables

Daycare facility for 88 children

Parking for 205 vehicles, with a possible expansion to 256 spaces. Parking is to be used by the school during the day and the sports facility in the evening.

121 employees during school hours

Access from Sixth Line, Burnhamthorpe Road West and the future extension of William Halton Parkway

Correction: An earlier headline on this story said the school was scheduled to open in September 2026. According to a school board spokesperson, the school is anticipated to open sometime in the 2026-2027 school year, at the earliest.