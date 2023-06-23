North Park project over budget and behind schedule

× Expand Town of Oakville

Inflation is wreaking havoc with the budget for the North Park project.

Almost exactly a year ago, Oakville town council downgraded plans and upsized the budget for the new library, community and sports field development located at the corner of Dundas Street West and Neyagawa Boulevard.

Originally expected to cost $73 million, council bumped the budget to $106 million last June to cover rising construction and material costs.

A parking structure for the project, which will provide recreational facilities for the growing North Oakville community, was also abandoned.

Costs for the project have now risen to $130 million, with completion of the community centre and library delayed until mid-2025.

Town staff say the rising costs of high-dollar construction projects are due to labour shortages, supply chain issues and high inflation rates.

Connecting the new buildings to the existing Sixteen Mile Sports Complex has also added to the project's complexity.

The North Park project is funded 95 per cent from development charges, which are fees the town levies on new development to cover the cost of expanding community services.

Councillors approved the new budget for the facility at its meeting on June 19.

"This is something that's going to bring all of our community together, and I don't think just Ward 7. It's going to be all of Oakville," said Ward 7 councillor Nav Nanda.

"We're just excited about the great things that are happening ahead."

What to expect: