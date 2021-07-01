Numerous people rescued as they float too far from shore

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Police have issued a safety message to the public in regards to safe swimming in Lake Ontario.

For many Oakville residents, diving into the lake during these incredibly hot days is one way to cool off. Halton Region tests the water quality off Bronte Beach, South Shell Park Beach, and Coronation Park (East & West), with the exception of Bronte Beach all zones are currently safe for swimming.

The Halton Regional Police Service - Marine Unit, along with local marine rescue partners, have been experiencing a large volume of persons swimming in Lake Ontario on beach toys (also known as “Floaties”).

While perfectly fun to enjoy close to shore – the Marine Unit has rescued numerous persons who have drifted kilometres offshore in water that could cause hypothermia. Hypothermia can be dangerous as it may lead to drowning.

Currently, the water temperature of Lake Ontario by Oakville is just under 16 degrees celcius. Hypothermia can occur as early as two hours.

"The Marine Unit have responded to 89 water related occurrences this year, and in the month of June the officers have been involved in the rescue 2 of two persons in the water who had been on a floatie," said Constable Steve Elms. He said Halton Police have also assisted five "floaties" who were stranded in the lake. "This does not include paddleboards, which they [Marine Unit] also routinely assist in returning to shore."

The Marine Unit would like to suggest that if you are going on the lake on one of these toys, wear a personal flotation device, stay close to shore and watch the wave and wind conditions.

Have fun, and please stay safe!