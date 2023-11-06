Oakville reports over 180 instances of property theft last month

× Expand Halton Police

The crime of property theft is an epidemic in the Halton region - and Oakville isn’t immune to significant criminal activity.

Over the last five weeks, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5, 2023, Halton Police responded to 187 instances of theft in Oakville.

These numbers are consistent month over month with the last two months crossing the 190-200 mark.

The crime that stands out among everything else is stolen vehicles which is happening all across Oakville and since the new year, police have responded to 700 instances of auto theft.

This month's auto theft incidents are displayed on this map, covering various locations across town:

Considering these facts, the expected loss of 50,000 vehicles in Ontario this year as predicted by Halton Chief of Police Steve Tanner does not seem so far out of reach. With that being said, crime stats in Oakville continue to rise in additional areas.

There were 37 hit and runs over the past month, 36 break and enter including 20 houses and ten shops, 30 instances of property damage under $5,000, and eight cases of impaired driving.

The Halton Police has issued numerous media releases both informing and seeking assistance from the public to prevent criminal activity.

Safety tips for theft as outlined by the Halton Police include the following:

Auto:

Install an after-market GPS tracking device (this is currently the number one theft deterrent).

Park your vehicle in a locked garage.

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it.

Purchase and use a steering wheel lock device.

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector.

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence.

At home: