Oakville 20-year-old charged with second degree murder

Toronto Police responded to a radio call on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 5:02 p.m, in the Harbour Street and York Street area after a deceased male was found in the residence. Police have identified the 31-year-old man from Toronto as Daniel Hoffman. The investigation determined this was a homicide.

On April 15, 2022, Toronto Police announced the arrest of three young women was made with the assistance of the Niagara Regional Police. Each of the women has been charged with second-degree murder. One of the women charged is a 20-year-old from Oakville, and the other two are from Toronto, ages 18 and 22.

They all appeared in court at Old City Hall on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m., via video link.

The investigators are concerned that other criminal investigations may involve the three women but using different names. Oakville News does not typically provide images or names of those accused, as those charged with a crime are considered innocent unless found guilty by a court of law.

However, to assist the police in ascertaining additional information, the 20-year-old from Oakville is Adriana Desario. The three individuals' information and images can be found on the Toronto Police website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.