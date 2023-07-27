Oakville’s 2022 Annual Report now available online

× Expand unsplash-logorawpixel Oakville Annual Report

The town has released its 2022 Annual Report, highlighting last year's accomplishments and releasing its financial statements.

External auditors KPMG have provided an unqualified or "clean" audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements, indicating that are a fair presentation of the town’s financial position and financial results for the past year.

The 2022 Annual Report is available in a web page format with easier navigation and more accessible features. Anyone requiring a plain text version of the report can request it by emailing communications@oakville.ca.

You can read the report online here: https://www.oakville.ca/town-hall/budget-finances/annual-reports/2022-annual-report/

"Thanks to years of fiscal discipline and performance-based budgeting, Oakville has a strong financial position, as evidenced by its independent auditors' endorsement of our current financial statements," said Mayor Rob Burton.

"We are committed to maintaining tax rates at or below inflation, and our strong reserve levels allow us to continue improving the quality of life for our residents."

The report also outlines some of the town’s key accomplishments in 2022, including:

Beginning construction of a new recreation and culture complex and outdoor amenities north of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street

Expanding recreational trails by 5 km, new roadway active transportation (sidewalks and multi-use paths) by 25 km, and parkland by 87 hectares

Focusing on road safety by implementing community safety zones at 11 new sites and completing traffic calming surveys on 22 streets

Improving transit experience with the launch of curb-to-curb shared-ride service in fully accessible transit vehicles, and free Wi-Fi available on all buses

Enhancing digital offerings such as information kiosks and real-time parking availability signage in the downtown; and fully online system for development engineering, signs, and noise exemption permits

Progressing on growth reviews for Midtown and preserving heritage through the restoration of the Coach House at the Oakville Museum

Promoting awareness of Indigenous history through initiatives such as Oakville's first orange crosswalk, which honours residential school children

Exploring deep energy retrofits and pre-feasibility studies for district energy systems, and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure by 16 dual charging stations

