Oakville QEW to close this week for scheduled maintenance

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Eastbound traffic on QEW just west of Royal Windsor Drive exit

There are some new and continuing closures set for this week, the last of January 2024, on the QEW, Highway 403 and Highway 401 in Oakville and Burlington this week that drivers should know about.

The primary closure will occur on the Eastbound QEW in Oakville tomorrow night, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Some could cause traffic delays, according to the Ministry of Transportation, which announced the new sets of closures on its 511 Ontario website.

They include:

Maintenance on QEW Eastbound (Toronto bound) between Brant Street in Burlington and Third Line in, Oakville. 2-3 Right Lane(s) will be closed beginning 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 until the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 31. Recurring-Construction on HWY 401 Westbound Express between 407, Miss.-Halton and JAMES SNOW PKWY, Milton. 1 Alternating Lane(s) will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, beginning Jan. 28 until Feb. 3, 2024. Construction on Eastport Drive southbound between the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge and Beach Boulevard will leave "all lanes closed" Jan. 2 to March 20, according to the ministry.

All updates and upcoming closures are based on reports from the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

Full details about all three closures can be read online here.