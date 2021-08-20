Oakville area election candidates off and running

The whirlwind start to a very short federal election campaign is underway, with local candidates kicking off their bid to win the hearts of Oakville voters.

Candidates are on the streets knocking on doors as they count down the days to a Sept. 20 election, while teams toil in the background to launch election websites, secure campaign offices and place sign orders.

“There’s nothing like getting nominated one Sunday and starting the election cycle the next,” said Kerry Colborne, Oakville’s Conservative candidate who won her party’s nomination on Aug. 8.

Her team is still scouting office locations and will receive their first batch of signs on Friday.

But three days into the campaign, she’s taking hope from the Progressive Conservative upset victory in Nova Scotia, where voters rejected the governing Liberal party.

“I call this the vanity election,” said Colborne. “Frankly, I hope what happened in Nova Scotia -- which was a resounding win for the Conservatives and a surprise -- we see the same thing federally.”

To office or not to office?

Liberal candidate Anita Anand will officially open her campaign office at 171 Speers Road on Saturday morning. Guests have been invited to the outdoor event, but no further activities are currently planned.

"We are uncertain about other events right now - we are monitoring the COVID-protocols that are being set by Halton Region's Public Health Unit to make determinations about event planning," said an email from Anand's campaign manager Dovejot Parmar.

However, volunteers are being recruited to join in a “Door Knocking activity” through postings on Anand's website.

“If you would like to volunteer and be part of this exciting event, please RSVP today and invite your friends and family,” urges the site.

Similar postings are recruiting volunteers for Pam Damoff, the Liberal incumbent and candidate for Oakville-North Burlington.

Over the last few days, Anand’s Twitter postings have shown her campaigning with groups of people, an approach that Oakville’s NDP campaign calls “irresponsible.”

NDP candidate Jerome Adamo is passing on the traditional campaign office and will be running a largely virtual campaign.

“We will have no physical office for people to visit, and that’s because of COVID,” said campaign manager Diana Clarke.

“We’re using social media and tools like Zoom calls to reach out to the community. We just don’t want to be in the position of putting people at risk.”

While Adamo will be doing some limited in-person canvassing, Clarke added that the party would focus on organizing online meet-and-greet and information sessions.

Adamo and Oakville-North Burlington NDP candidate Lenaee Dupuis can meet virtually with local organizations and be reached at [email protected].

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is talking to candidates about arranging a debate, but no details are yet available. The federal leaders will take part in an English-language debate on Sept. 9.

Options for voting

Elections Canada has outlined a range of voting options for the coming election. Advance polls will be held from Sept.10 to 13, and polling stations will be open for 12 hours on election day, Sept. 20.

You may also cast votes by mail (register before Sept. 14) or at an Elections Canada office to be open daily. Locations of offices have yet to be released.

Elections Canada will mail personalized voter information cards to all electors to provide information on voting options. Visit the Elections Canada website to check if you are registered. The site also offers details on handling a variety of unusual voting circumstances, as well as available election jobs.