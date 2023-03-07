Oakville asking for feedback on local property standards

× Expand Oakville News Town Houses Rental town houses at Lakeshore Road West and Brookfield Road

The town of Oakville has opened an online survey and will host a town hall meeting, both looking for input on local property standards and lot maintenance.

Residents and businesses located in Oakville "are encouraged to provide their input" via the online survey, open through the end of this week until March 12, 2023, on how the town can improve the current property standards and lot maintenance by-laws.

According to the town's corporate communications, "the property standards and lot maintenance by-laws set minimum standards for the upkeep of building, yards and properties in Oakville for the promotion of health, safety, comfort, convenience and general welfare of residents."

Common property standards include:

Yard, vacant land, and building maintenance

Graffiti

Pest prevention in rental properties

Minimum heat standards for rental properties

Dead or dying trees on private property

The online survey on these standards "takes 10 minutes to complete" and the town says it is "strictly confidential and anonymous."

Residents will have the option to provide an email address if they would like to receive updates on the review.

The town is also hosting a public information night in the Bronte Room at Town Hall (1225 Trafalgar Road) this Thursday, March 9th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents can "drop in and provide feedback that can help staff develop recommendations that will update the town’s current property standards and lot maintenance by-laws."

Revisions to these by-laws will be presented to Council later this year for approval.

To learn more about property standards and lot maintenance, you can review some documents online:

You can also visit the By-law Enforcement page here on oakville.ca.