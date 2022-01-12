Oakville ATM heist leads to two arrests

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors

In a Jan. 12, 2022, press release, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced the arrests of two men from London, Ontario, after the break-in to a bank in Glen Abbey, a neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 6:15 am, two suspects breached the front door of a TD ATM vestibule on 1131 Nottinghill Gate. Once inside, the suspects used a plasma cutter to access a banking machine vault and steal cash.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects have been identified, arrested and charged. The suspects were also charged with similar break-ins at banks in Oakville and Burlington in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Two 37-year-old men from London, Ontario (Andrew Colafranceschi and Robert Sorrenti) have been charged with:

Break, Enter and Commit (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Please note: individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.