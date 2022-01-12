Oakville ATM heist leads to two arrests

Halton Police solved three bank robberies when they arrested two London men after investigating the Glen Abbey bank robbery of Jan. 9, 2022.

In a Jan. 12, 2022, press release, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced the arrests of two men from London, Ontario, after the break-in to a bank in Glen Abbey, a neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at approximately 6:15 am, two suspects breached the front door of a TD ATM vestibule on 1131 Nottinghill Gate. Once inside, the suspects used a plasma cutter to access a banking machine vault and steal cash.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects have been identified, arrested and charged. The suspects were also charged with similar break-ins at banks in Oakville and Burlington in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Two 37-year-old men from London, Ontario (Andrew Colafranceschi and Robert Sorrenti) have been charged with:

  • Break, Enter and Commit (3 counts)
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Theft Over $5000
  • Possession of Break-In Instruments

Please note: individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.  

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.