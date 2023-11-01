Oakville auto shop broken into on Wyecroft

× Expand Michael Förtsch Unsplash

On Oct. 30, Halton Police responded to a call where an automotive retail store was broken into at around 11:50 p.m. on Wyecroft Road. When the police arrived, there were no suspects at the scene.

According to the Halton Police entry was gained by smashing through the front door window, it is unconfirmed at this time if anything was taken.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

There is no suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made.

Auto thefts are on the rise with organized crime leaving its mark on the Greater Toronto Area.

Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner expects over 50,000 vehicles to be stolen in Ontario this year alone. At $100,000 - $150,000 each, that adds up to around $5B - 7.5B in losses.

While car owners have had to take measures to protect themselves, do auto shops now have a different set of rules to play by as well?

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.