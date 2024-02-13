Police arrest Oakville bank robbery suspect after year long investigation

× Expand Ben Brown

On Jan. 17, 2023, two suspects robbed the Scotiabank at 611 Third Line in Oakville. Last Thursday, police identified and arrested a 21-year-old suspect from Stoney Creek in connection with the robbery.

The two suspects entered the bank, hopping onto the counters and demanding cash from employees. No weapons were used, and there were no reported injuries.

On Feb. 8, Halton Police announced Thomas Penasse-Stanley (21) of Stoney Creek was arrested by investigators and charged with Robbery and Disguise with Intent.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are still investigating and have not laid charges against the second suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.