Oakville bank robbery suspect arrested

The Halton Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of bank robberies that occurred in Oakville and Burlington.

On August 28, a man on a motorcycle showed up at the National Bank of Canada located on Sheridan Garden Road in Oakville and demanded cash. Nine days later, the same suspect came back with another man on a motorcycle and the two of them went in with a duffle bag and demanded cash.

While no weapons were seen during the robbery, Halton Police say that one of the suspects indicated to employees that he had a weapon.

"Approximately 20 minutes after the robbery in Oakville, a National Bank of Canada located on Fairview Street in Burlington was robbed by the same two suspects in a similar manner. No weapon was seen in this robbery," said Police.

A 28-year-old suspect named Isaac Kyei has been arrested in connection to the three incidents. According to a written report from Police:

"On October 10, 2023, following an investigation by the 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau, Isaac Kyei (28) of Hamilton, was identified and arrested as the suspect involved in all three robberies."

Kyei has been charged with the following:

Robbery (3 counts)

Disguise with Intent (3 counts)

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Firearm Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

A second suspect has not been apprehended yet.

The accused is currently in custody for a bail hearing, and investigators are collaborating with nearby law enforcement to ascertain whether the accused and the outstanding suspect may be connected to further robberies in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.