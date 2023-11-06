QEW and Hwy. 403 prepare for major road closures Nov. 6 - 10

× Expand Martin Cathrae via Foter.com - CC BY-SA QEW

Get ready to navigate a web of roadwork challenges as major closures loom over the QEW and Highway 403 in Oakville and Burlington from Nov. 6-10, 2023.

New roadwork projects have initiated the closure of sections on both the QEW and Highway 403 in Oakville and Burlington, pushing drivers to stay vigilant for possible traffic disruptions.

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation released a series of closures scheduled for this upcoming week, spanning from today, Monday, Nov. 6 until this Friday, Nov. 10.

As indicated by the ministry, these closures consist of:

Construction activities surrounding the QEW and Fourth Line in Oakville, occurring in both directions, will result in daily delays of up to 10 minutes until Nov. 10. The westbound QEW on-ramp at Fairview Street/Plains Road will undergo maintenance, necessitating the complete closure of all lanes from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. Monday - Friday. Maintenance work will result in the closure of one lane on the westbound QEW between Fairview Street/Plains Road and North Shore Boulevard, from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Monday - Friday this week. Lane closures on the Burlington Skyway westbound will cause drivers to anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes from Nov. 6 - Nov. 10. These lane closures will take place between 8:30 - 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. - 10 a.m. daily, as indicated by the ministry.

The Ministry of Transportation did not respond to Oakville News' request for comment.

More information about these closures and detours will be listed here as they are made available.