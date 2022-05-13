Candidates kick off their provincial election campaigns

× Expand Kaniz Mouli

With less than a month to spread their message, candidates in Oakville’s two ridings are opening campaign offices and connecting with voters.

While the highlight of the campaign week had to be the news that two Stephen Crawfords are running in the Oakville riding, we also caught up with a few of the candidates via their social media feeds.

Oakville riding

Maeve McNaughton, a fourth-year media production student at the newly renamed Toronto Metropolitan University, has been named as the NDP candidate for the Oakville riding.

NDP Ontario

In a LinkedIn post, she says, “I am ready to fight for everyone’s right to respect and dignity by focusing on equal and improved access to food and housing, increased resources for those struggling with mental health issues and those without homes and bringing a province-wide basic income back to the table.”

###

According to his Twitter account, Progressive Conservative candidate Stephen Crawford was out knocking on doors with Jane McKenna.

McKenna, a Tory MPP who currently represents Burlington as part of Doug Ford’s government, is not seeking re-election in June.

Although not yet officially registered, McKenna has said she will run for the position of Halton regional chair in October’s municipal election.

###

Liberal candidate Alison Gohel tweeted out her thanks to volunteer canvassers from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF). The union, representing more than 60,000 teachers and education workers, has endorsed Gohel and ONB Liberal candidate Kaniz Mouli.

On the Oakville ballot:

Stephen Crawford (PC)

Alison Gohel (Liberal)

Bruno Sousa (Green)

Maeve McNaughton (NDP)

Stephen Crawford (None of the Above Direct Democracy)

Mark Platt (New Blue Party of Ontario)

Oakville-North Burlington

Liberal candidate Kaniz Mouli kicked off her campaign with a rally.

“This week, I am out knocking on doors and meeting as many of my neighbours as possible to let them know about the Ontario Liberal Party’s platform to grow the province,” she said in a media release. “As a local resident and mother of a young child, I am worried like many other families in Oakville about the future for our children that we are raising in the community.”

###

Green Party Ali Hosny tweeted out a link to the campaign launch speech by Green party leader Mike Schreiner, with the comment, “It answers the question: why vote Green?”

###

Effie Triantafilopoulos is opting for short video segments posted to her social media accounts, promoting elements of the Progressive Conservative platform.

###

Rhyan Vincent-Smith was named the NDP candidate. An Oakville rapper, singer and actor, Vincent-Smith, recently founded Beyond Unexpected Inc. to provide marketing support to Black and racialized content providers.

On the ONB ballot:

Effie Triantafilopoulos (PC)

Kaniz Mouli (Liberal)

Rhyan Vincent-Smith (NDP)

Ali Hosny (Green)

Tony Ledsham (None of the Above Direct Democracy)

Doru Gordan (New Blue Party of Ontario)