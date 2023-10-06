What's open and closed in Oakville Thanksgiving 2023

× Expand Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash Thanksgiving

The town of Oakville has published a special schedule for services and facilities around Oakville for Thanksgiving weekend 2023.

"We hope that everyone can enjoy a fun, safe and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend," says a town press release. "Please note the following facility closures and service changes for the long weekend."

Below is a list of all changes among services and operating hours for town-run businesses, locations, services and programs:

ServiceOakville

Online services will be available to submit service requests from the comfort of home.

To report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours service.

CLOSED ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Arenas

Bronte Outer Harbour fuel dock

Cemetery offices

Community centres

Harbour offices

Parking lot located at 300 Church Street

Pools

Town Hall

CLOSED SUNDAY AND MONDAY OCTOBER 8 & 9

Oakville Museum

Oakville Public Library branches

CLOSED SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND MONDAY OCTOBER 8-10

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Transit services

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website here details.

Finally, many of Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village's shops, restaurants, cafes and end-of-season patios will be open on Thanksgiving. These areas are designated tourist destinations. However, if you are looking to visit a particular location, it is advisable to call first since not all locations will choose to be open.

More information about this weekend's closures are available online here.