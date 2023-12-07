Ren and Christie Henderson recipients of inaugural OCF Family Founders Cup

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Christie and Ren Henderson

On Nov. 26, 2023, the Oakville Community Foundation's (OCF) inaugural Family Founders Cup was awarded to Oakville’s Henderson family, with special recognition to Ren and Christie Henderson.

The Family Founders Cup is awarded to a local family with multigenerational philanthropic impact in the Oakville community.

It's named after the OCF's founders and their families: Ann Mulvale, Bruce Etherington, Jim Ayres, Larry Wilson, William MacLeod, Bill Deyell and Don Noble.

Ren Henderson established Henderson Partners LLP in 1982 and his daughter Christie accepted partnership in 1998 before becoming managing partner in 2005.

With the OCF, Ren served two terms on the Board of Directors and acted as Treasurer, as well as being a Fundholder. He has consistently introduced numerous volunteers and Fundholders to the foundation.

With Christie at the helm, Henderson Partners has become a philanthropic force in the community.

They partnered with The Foundation as the Title Sponsor on the 2018 Vital Youth Report and their Henderson Partners Scholarship is part of The Foundation’s Community Education Awards Hub, which goes to an Oakville student pursuing accounting, business or entrepreneurship.

"We are grateful for the generosity of all of the volunteers who have had a part in making the Oakville Community Foundation what it is today," said Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Foundation. "It’s our honour to recognize and celebrate our community members."

The same evening, the annual Adrian Coote Volunteer Award was awarded to long-time Foundation volunteer and Fundholder Frank Lochan.

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Frank Lochan and Adrian Coote

Frank grew up in Trinidad and completed his education in England before moving to Canada. Professionally, he held various executive positions with the Brookfield group of companies from 1974 until his retirement in 2005.

He has been a significant volunteer in the community, including as Chairman of the Board of the Oakville Hospital Foundation and a Board Director for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation.

With the Oakville Community Foundation, he served two terms as a Board Director as well as on the Investment Committee, Audit Committee and 13 years on the Finance and Risk Committee.

When Frank was profiled in 2009, he said: "It is very rewarding to know that I am a small part of an organization that has the community at heart."