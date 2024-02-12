'Unjustified'; Parents parking in Montclair school kiss-and-ride receive expensive tickets

× Expand Oakville News

Parents from Montclair Public School are frustrated after having received parking tickets for using the kiss-and-ride loop next to the kindergarten play area. Parents explain this is due to a lack of safety protocols to ensure their child gets onto school property safely.

A concerned Oakville parent (who's asked to remain anonymous) is challenging a $100 ticket received last month after walking their kindergarten-aged daughter from their car stopped in the North kiss-and-ride loop to the school gate.

The ticket was issued for "parking" in a No Parking/Fire Route zone, but the parent argues that the loop is essential due to the inconsistent presence of attendants on school grounds.

Municipal Enforcement Services Director Jim Barry said the town issued several tickets on Montclair Drive during this particular day.

"In many instances, individuals parked and left their vehicles while in a fire route area, which is not safe," Barry said. "The town also installs 'No Stopping' and 'No Parking' signs on streets around schools to help keep our school areas safe for children."

The parent argued that, "Even if people see the No Parking sign, most people don't know that leaving your car to take your kid to the kindergarten pen means you are 'parking.'"

"It's a kiss-and-ride loop and it's next to the kindergarten play area. Most people assume you're able to walk your kid to the gate," the parent said.

Some parents typically park in a nearby lot but occasionally rely on the loop, especially when accompanying a two-year-old to daycare after drop-off as the lot requires jaywalking to reach the school.

"I have spoken to Parking Enforcement on the phone and they said they are ticketing because the loop is a fire route and therefore it's for safety reasons," the parent said. "By discouraging people from stopping there to bring their kids to the gate, they are creating more safety hazards for the reasons mentioned below."

The parent has outlined the following safety hazards they've observed:

"There are No Parking signs on the shoulder, which then forces you to go to the lot." "The lot usually has about 20 empty spots when I show up. That would fill up quickly. Furthermore, a plow has blocked off two spots permanently during winter." "The only street you can park on nearby is Pallatine Dr. and there are no sidewalks. The road would be packed with cars that are parked or driving through. That is especially dangerous on a day like Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 when it's covered in snow or ice. Residents there would also be unhappy with so many cars. And you'd be jaywalking to get to the school, just like would be the case when using the lot."

In response to questions from Oakville News, Montclair Public School said, "When parents drop off their children at Montclair P.S. in a vehicle, they can enter the vehicle lane in single file, one car behind another. Students then exit the vehicle from the passenger side onto the sidewalk where they are greeted by staff."

"As with all vehicle lanes in front of schools, this area is a marked fire route and vehicles cannot be parked or left unattended in this area. Parking by-laws such as this at all HDSB sites are enforced by the municipality, not the school or the school board."

Parking enforcement stated that the town doesn't provide warnings when it comes to issuing tickets because of safety issues.

However, they said that every September communications are sent to the public and to schools to include in their communications to parents.