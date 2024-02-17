Nearly $200,000 crosswalk on Bronte Road is two months past expected finish date

× Expand Ben Brown

The Town of Oakville recently installed a $188,000 crosswalk at the corner of Bronte Road and Ontario Street that was set to be in operation by the end of December. Two months later, the crosswalk's condition has not changed and is not expected to be completed until spring.

The first photo is from Dec. 12, 2023, and the second photo is from Feb. 13.

The pedestrian signal recently installed at the intersection of Bronte Road and Ontario Street, part of Oakville's Neighbourhood Traffic Safety Program, remains non-operational as of today.

Jill Stephen, the town's director of transportation and engineering, explained the delay: "There is still some work that needs to be done before it is officially turned on, to meet requirements outlined in the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), including the installation of concrete pedestrian ramps with tactile plates."

The town says the concrete pour for those ramps will not happen until the spring. Originally slated to coincide with the electrical connection work last fall, the concrete work has "taken longer than the town anticipated."

The town initially planned for the crosswalk to be operable by the end of last December.

Ward 1 councillor Sean O'Meara said, "We have a list in our capital budget of pedestrian crosswalks all across the town. I believe this one started a few years back (the planning that is) as did the others along Ontario Street."

A similar crosswalk is also planned for the other end of East Street and Ontario Street.