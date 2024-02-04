Award-winning artist Tarik Kiswanson displays work in Oakville Galleries

× Expand Ben Brown

World-renowned artist Tarik Kiswanson’s work is now on display in Oakville Galleries from Feb. 3 - June 1 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and all are welcome to observe. According to Oakville Galleries, "Kiswanson’s exhibition is the first part of a multi-year project in collaboration with Executive Director Séamus Kealy."

The “process of becoming” is a phase of life difficult to articulate in spoken word. However, for Palestinian-Swedish artist Tarik Kiswanson, he finds it easy to express through the language of his art and critics suggest that it's likely to be interpreted as it’s observed.

Kiswanson won the Marcel Duchamp Prize in 2023, which is the most esteemed contemporary art award in France.

Kiswanson’s art is renowned for its representation of his memories while taking a big step and beginning a new life during his childhood. As he’s said in interviews, “As a second-generation immigrant, my story is shaped by displacement and uprooting.”

That message is very clear through Kiswanson’s work which features memories from his youth that reflect what he described as “The process of becoming.”

Kiswanson’s Palestinian family fled Jerusalem and moved to Sweden, where he was born. As he grew up, Kiswanson’s artistic inquiry became focused on exploring concerns regarding both individual and broader issues pertaining to the human experience, as well as the social and collective narratives of rupture, memory, loss, and regeneration.

For this reason, a recurring theme in Kiswanson’s art is the use of cocoons. This first eye-catching piece on display at Oakville Galleries displays a cocoon on the edge of a chair, meant to represent the eeriness of uncertainty during a new beginning.

More of Kiswanson's work permeates the gallery, each with its own unique root to his life. Oakville Galleries staff will offer a guided tour to those interested in understanding the meaning behind each piece.

To ensure everyone gets the full experience during this new chapter for Oakville Galleries, they will be offering a free shuttle service between their two gallery sites. Participants will also be able to see the work of artist Sung Tieu at Centennial Square which will be on display until June, 1 as well.

For more information about the exhibitions, visit oakvillegalleries.com/2024program.