Courage Polar Bear Dip returns with a splash

× Expand Candice Low Kum Photos 2023 Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park, Oakville

Call them crazy if you want, but every New Year's Day, hundreds of people jump into Lake Ontario's icy-cold water for one purpose – to raise money to support freshwater projects in developing countries worldwide.

This year marks the 39th year that the Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision will take place, raising almost $2.25 million.

Dressed in almost anything from bikinis, baby New Year costumes and Santa outfits to costumes designed with such imagination that it can leave you amazed, these dippers sacrifice themselves each year to help others.

Todd and Trent Courage, founders of the annual Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision, visited Rwanda in the fall of 2009 and saw firsthand the impact of the funds raised by the event.

"Rwanda was a transformative journey," says Todd Courage. "Because it's so easy for us to access water here in Canada, we take it for granted. But in countries like Ethiopia or Zambia, accessing clean water is all about survival."

× Expand Candice Low Kum Photos Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023 at Coronation Park, Oakville

Motivations for taking the dip vary, with some joining for the festive atmosphere and others committed to aiding the cause of providing clean water solutions to underdeveloped nations. Regardless of their reasons, participants show boundless enthusiasm and passion, which is evident at every event.

"Water is vital for sustaining life and preventing disease," says Trent Courage. "And that's why the mission of the Courage Polar Bear Dip is to provide "water for water."

Funds raised at the 39th annual event will support World Vision's WASH water projects in Ethiopia and Zambia, including the construction of safe water points and partnerships with local utilities for piped water delivery to households. These initiatives alleviate suffering, reduce disease, and enable children to attend school instead of trekking long distances for water.

To participate in this year's in-person Courage Polar Bear Dip, you can register online here.

Then, on January 1, prepare to plunge into Lake Ontario's icy cold water at Coronation Park. On-site registration begins at 12:30 p.m., the costume contest at 1 p.m., and the dip starts at 2 p.m.

Help the several hundred dippers raise $100,000! The Courage Polar Bear Dip is a celebration of courage and compassion, making a splash for a cause larger than ourselves.