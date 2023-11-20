Seven Sheridan grads nominated for 2023 Premier’s Awards

× Expand Sheridan College Premier's Award nominees and Sheridan College graduates

The Premier’s Awards, presented by Colleges Ontario, have seen seven graduates from Sheridan College nominated for the prestigious 2023 edition.

Each nominee hails from different programs and disciplines at Sheridan College, making their mark in various categories such as the arts, community services, health sciences, business, and technology.

The awards, taking place at a gala in downtown Toronto on November 27, have been a staple event in the industry since 1992.

They seek to honour one standout winner in each category, acknowledging the valuable contributions of college graduates within Ontario and across the globe. Over the years, Sheridan alumni have previously claimed this honour 18 times.

The 2023 Sheridan Nominees

Health Sciences: Dane Griffiths (Social Service Worker ‘09) has been recognized for his exceptional work as the former Director of the Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliance (GMSH).

Business: Darrell Keezer (Marketing ‘05) has been nominated for his outstanding career as the CEO and Founder of Candybox Marketing.

Technology: Dr. Helen Papagiannis (Interactive Multimedia ‘02) has been acknowledged for her revolutionary work in Augmented Reality (AR).

Apprenticeship: Kris Girdauskas (Tool and Die Maker Apprentice ’02) has been praised for his success as the founder of Re-Strike Machine and Tools Inc.

Recent Graduate: Sara Camposarcone (Visual Merchandising Arts ‘18) has been lauded for her unique approach to fashion vlogging.

Creative Arts and Design: Sharron Matthews (Theatre Arts Performance ‘89) has been recognized for her outstanding career in theatre, television, and blockbuster films.

Community Services: Travonne Edwards (Child & Youth Care Worker ‘14) has been commended for his significant work as an Assistant Professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto.

Host of the Awards

The awards will be hosted by the renowned comedian, television host, and corporate emcee, James Cunningham, a 1996 alumnus of Sheridan’s Theatre and Drama Studies program.