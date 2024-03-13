Author and political analyst Rob Goodman to address Canadian Club of Halton in Oakville

× Expand Oakville Conference Banquet Centre

An author, academic and former American speechwriter and congressional staffer will share his thoughts on democracy at the next Canadian Club of Halton meeting.

Rob Goodman, assistant professor of politics and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University, will be the keynote speaker at the group's Oakville meeting on March 21.

Goodman is the author and co-author of "Not Here – Why American Democracy is Eroding and How Canada Can Protect Itself" and "Words on Fire: Eloquence and Its Conditions."

"The same forces that have upended democracy in America and around the world are on the move in Canada, too" says Goodman. "But we can protect our democracy by drawing on a set of political, cultural, and historical resources that are distinctly of this place."

His analysis draws on his experience as a speechwriter in the US House and Senate, and as a congressional staffer in the United States.

"He watched firsthand as a rising authoritarian movement disenfranchised voters, sabotaged institutions, and brought America to the brink of a coup," says the news release from the Canadian Club of Halton.

The club aims to provide a platform for discussing issues of national importance and invites all who share an interest in contemporary Canadian life to participate in its events.

Tickets, which include a three-course dinner, are priced at $60 for members and $70 for non-members and must be purchased in advance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with advance ticket registration online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca. E-transfers are also accepted at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.

Registration closes at midnight on March 18.