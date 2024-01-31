Black History Month begins in Oakville

Town of Oakville

Black History Month 2024 begins tomorrow, Feb. 1, and the town of Oakville is both holding and endorsing dozens of events over the coming weeks to commemorate - including a kickoff event tomorrow night at the Oakville Centre.

Today, town council, with Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton, raised the #BlackHistoryMonth flag at Oakville Town Hall, which will remain flying for all of February this year.

The flag raising ceremony was attended by Mayor Rob Burton and most town councillors.

For 2024, this year’s theme is "Celebrating Culture and History." The theme is noted in tomorrow's program at the Oakville Centre, and with many of the events planned over the coming weeks.

"Join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) for the celebration launch of Black History Month at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 1 at 6 p.m.," says the program's official notes.

The Oakville Centre evening will include a keynote speech about Oakville’s Black history by Anthony Sherwood, and multiple performances from artists such as Juno award winner Jully Black and Whitney Houston tribute artist Geri Defoe.

The show will also feature youth performances by the Arthouse Children’s Choir, a "Girl Power’d dance performance" and a student poem. Music at the reception will be from the CCAH Steel Band.

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased by visiting the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website.

A full list of all Black History Month 2024 events run by the town can be read on their website here.